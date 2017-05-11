Father and daughter to graduate from Campbell Law School together



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When it comes to testing the bond of a father and daughter relationship – going through law school together is sure to do the trick.

So Friday morning when one proud dad graduates from Campbell Law School, his daughter will be even prouder watching him.

Nearly 30 years after graduating college and almost as many as a state probation officer, David Wyatt decided to go to law school.

“I often sat in criminal court and thought, ‘You know I could probably do a better job than that prosecutor.’ And I decided I should put up or shut up, so here I am,” said David Wyatt.

David Wyatt set a precedent for his daughter, Jennifer, who was figuring out what she wanted to do after college.

“She hadn’t really thought about it until I came to law school. So, she actually came here in my first year with me one day and went to class,” said David Wyatt.

“I actually went back home that night after going to those classes and finished my application that night,” said Jennifer Wyatt.

So, father and daughter went to school together.

“I see him every day. At some point throughout the day I’ll run into him in the commons or walking into school or something like that,” said Jennifer Wyatt.

He was sure to give his daughter some space so he wouldn’t he be held in contempt.

“I kind of avoided having classes with her, just for the fact that I didn’t want to be father over her in her class,” said David Wyatt.

But, he’s still there whenever she needs advice on a class to take, or just wants to talk.

Their relationship has not only made it through law school, it has set the bar for other families.

“I’m just really proud of him, and you know he’s doing what he wants to do and I think he’ll do great at his job,” she said.

“Next year I’ll be able to sit in the crowd and be the proud father for her when she graduates. I look forward to that,” said David Wyatt.

After graduating, David says he’ll be moving back to Greenville to start looking for work as a prosecutor.