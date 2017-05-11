Florida woman to be extradited on porn charges, police say

By WMBB Staff Published:
(WMBB)

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Florida woman was arrested and will be extradited to Wisconsin, where she is accused of making several pornographic videos inside businesses, Bonifay police wrote in a news release.

Amy Lynn Lew, who is listed as Whitney Wisconsin in the adult videos, was arrested at the request of the Eau Claire Police Department. Officers there say Lew and her boyfriend made pornographic videos at various Eau Claire businesses and sold the videos to adult websites.

Lew, 19, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. Eau Claire Police were able to identify Lew and her boyfriend as suspects through the adult websites and other online sources, officials wrote.

