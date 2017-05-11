Man killed in NC golf course explosion

By Published: Updated:

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Countryside Golf Course in Elkin closed on Thursday after a worker was killed in a golf cart explosion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE SCENE.

Fire investigators said Gary Jordan, 64, was killed while fueling the golf carts held in a storage building on the golf course.

The fire from the explosion also destroyed more than 20 golf carts inside the building on the golf course located on Spicer Road in Elkin in Wilkes County.

Fire investigators are not sure how the fire started at this time and is still under investigation.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s