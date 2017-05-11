Man killed in NC golf course explosion

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Countryside Golf Course in Elkin closed on Thursday after a worker was killed in a golf cart explosion.

Fire investigators said Gary Jordan, 64, was killed while fueling the golf carts held in a storage building on the golf course.

The fire from the explosion also destroyed more than 20 golf carts inside the building on the golf course located on Spicer Road in Elkin in Wilkes County.

Fire investigators are not sure how the fire started at this time and is still under investigation.