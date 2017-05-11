NC man accused of sex crimes with child he met through ‘Pokemon Go’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man is accused of sex crimes against a 14-year-old boy he met through playing Pokemon Go, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Jason Eric Northway, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory sex offense with a child 15 or under and indecent liberties with a child. He was booked under a $100,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant, the offenses took place in October 2016.

NHCSO officials said there is a possibility there are more victims.

Anyone with information on Northway is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.