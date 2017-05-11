NC man accused of sex crimes with child he met through ‘Pokemon Go’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man is accused of sex crimes against a 14-year-old boy he met through playing Pokemon Go, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Eric Northway, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory sex offense with a child 15 or under and indecent liberties with a child. He was booked under a $100,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant, the offenses took place in October 2016.
NHCSO officials said there is a possibility there are more victims.
Anyone with information on Northway is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4200.