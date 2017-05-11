NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber set to step down this summer

By Published:
Rev. William Barber (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The NAACP leader who launched the “Moral Monday” movement in North Carolina isn’t seeking another term as state chapter president, saying he’ll concentrate instead on a poor people’s campaign like one the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was building before his assassination.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Rev. William Barber said in a conference call Wednesday that he’ll work with various groups on the campaign when he steps down in June after 12 years as state chapter president.

Under Barber, the state chapter blocked enforcement of North Carolina’s attempts to limit voting rights and supported rights for gay and transgender people. During the “Moral Monday” protests, more than 1,000 people were arrested for civil disobedience, including Barber.

He’ll remain on the NAACP’s national board.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s