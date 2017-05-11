Panthers OT Oher to appear in court June 6 on assault charge

By Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher is scheduled to appear in court June 6 to answer misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver last month.

Police online records state that Oher turned himself into Nashville police Tuesday. The records also state that Oher, 30, pushed and kicked an Uber driver on April 14 following a dispute over the fare.

The report states when the Uber driver parked his vehicle he got out to open the door for passengers in the backseats. At that time Oher, who was sitting up front, got out and confronted the driver.

The report states the driver put his hands up toward Oher’s face. Oher then pushed the driver to the ground and kicked him in the leg and had to be restrained by other passengers.

