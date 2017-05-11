Raleigh day care worker charged with having sex with 12-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh day care worker is facing multiple child sex charges after having sex with a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Bruce Edward Rogers, 20, of the 3100 block of Rocky Brook Crossing faces three felony child sex charges – statutory rape of a child by adult and two counts of indecent liberties with a child – after allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl between Jan. 1 and April 5, court documents show.

Raleigh police confirmed to CBS North Carolina that Rogers was employed at the Building Blocks Child Development Center on Swain Street at the time the incidents occurred.

Police did not say if the offenses occurred on premises or not.

Rogers is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $550,000 secured bond.

