Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge to undergo emergency repairs; will remain closed

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will undergo emergency repairs and will remain closed until work is completed, NCDOT said Thursday.

CLICK FOR 6 LARGER SCENE PHOTOS

Emergency repair status allows a contractor to be hired without the normal bidding process. But the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will be a week to 10 days before a contractor is in place.

NCDOT said any work requiring closure of I-440 will occur overnight or on a weekend. Once critical repairs are completed, NCDOT hopes the bridge can reopen before other work is finished.

The ramp onto eastbound I-440 by the bridge remains open, as does the exit ramp off I-440 west.

The bridge over Interstate 440 was hit by an excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Traffic on I-440 west was backed up for close to four hours as NCDOT crews worked to clean up concrete from the roadway as well as inspect the bridge.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

RELATED: I-440 west reopens after truck strikes bridge near Athens Drive

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s