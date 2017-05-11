Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge to undergo emergency repairs; will remain closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s Melbourne Road bridge will undergo emergency repairs and will remain closed until work is completed, NCDOT said Thursday.

Emergency repair status allows a contractor to be hired without the normal bidding process. But the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will be a week to 10 days before a contractor is in place.

NCDOT said any work requiring closure of I-440 will occur overnight or on a weekend. Once critical repairs are completed, NCDOT hopes the bridge can reopen before other work is finished.

The ramp onto eastbound I-440 by the bridge remains open, as does the exit ramp off I-440 west.

The bridge over Interstate 440 was hit by an excavator being towed by a tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic on I-440 west was backed up for close to four hours as NCDOT crews worked to clean up concrete from the roadway as well as inspect the bridge.

The bridge was built in 1959 and is considered “structurally deficient.”

RELATED: I-440 west reopens after truck strikes bridge near Athens Drive