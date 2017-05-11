Missing 3-year-old SC boy found safe

UPDATE:

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies say they have found the missing three-year-old boy Thursday morning.

They say he is safe and was found 300 – 400 yards from his home.

He was reported missing from his home on Marlena Avenue in Piedmont around 9:30 a.m. and was missing for a little over two hours.

The sheriff’s office had K-9 teams and a helicopter involved in the search.

His mom said she saw him one moment and turned around the next and he was gone.

Deputies say the disappearance didn’t meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, but did use Code Red.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy Thursday morning.

Joshua Luke Beecher was reported missing from his home at 311 Marlena Ave. in Piedmont.

The sheriff’s office has K-9 teams and a helicopter involved in the search.

Joshua is described as being tall for his age with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jean shorts.

The sheriff’s office says they have issued a Code Red Alert which is a reverse 911 call.

They say the situation doesn’t meet AMBER Alert criteria.

Anyone with information on where Joshua can be found is asked to call 911 or Greenville County Dispatch at 864-271-5210.

Search for missing 3 YO in Piedmont View as list View as gallery Open Gallery