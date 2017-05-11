Storm risk late Thursday, much cooler Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a mild start on Thursday morning after some overnight showers moved through. After some early morning fog, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 80s over much of central North Carolina during the afternoon. A shower or storm is possible; and as a cold front sags to the south late Thursday there is a slight risk of severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. The best chance to see a severe storm will be in areas north and east of the Triangle. That front will be to our south on Friday so it will be much cooler then.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue through the rest of the work week.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and some storms possible. The best chance will be late Friday into Friday night. Another cold front will push through overnight on Friday and behind that front showers will be around on Saturday with cool temperatures.

Skies should become mostly sunny for Mother’s Day on Sunday as high pressure builds in. A dry and warm weather pattern will set up for next work week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs warming back into the middle 80s by Wednesday.

Today will become partly sunny and warm with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 85. Winds will be west 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will become east around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 69. Winds will be east 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday Night will be cloudy with showers and storms likely. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be variable 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 69, winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent

Sunday, Mother’s Day will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 53.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The high will be 81; after a morning low of 57.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 59.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 62.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook