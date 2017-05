RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy reported that thousands of customers across the Triangle are without power as storms sweep through the area Thursday night.

As of 10 p.m., the utility reported 12,795 customers were without power in North Carolina.

Of those, 6,482 were in Durham County, 4,318 were in Wake County and 555 were in Orange County.

A number of reports of trees down have also come in from across the region.

The storms are expected to be out of the area by 1 a.m.