Trump supporter arrested for harassing Muslim family on beach

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTSM) – A 35-year-old man was arrested May 3 after he was captured on video harassing a Muslim family, saying “Donald Trump will stop you [expletive]!”

Alexander Jennes Downing was captured on video by the family he was berating.

The group had children as young as 2 years old present on the beach of South Padre Island, Texas.

According to South Padre Island Police reports, “On May 3, 2017, officers were dispatched to 310 Padre Blvd in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with Alexander Jennes Downing (35) of Waterford, Connecticut. While making contact with Downing officers determined that he was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others.”

Officers arrested Downing at the Pearl Resort and charged him with public intoxication.

In the viral video, Downing is seen with a clear plastic cup while shouting “Donald Trump is my president!” and “You can try to act like you’re innocent. You can try to [expletive] with me, but guess what? You will never, ever, ever stop me. My Christianity will rise above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law … don’t mean [expletive] to me!”

“I was saddened,” said South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith. “… The last thing we want is for someone to be harassed and taunted by an intoxicated subject that is blatantly out of line.”

South Padre Island typically is a quiet city with tourism at its highest during spring break.

City leaders have devoted time in marketing South Padre Island as family friendly. Smith calls the incident isolated and not tolerated.

“As a matter of fact, I just finished looking at letter after letter from different families that sent me back comments about what a good time they had [during spring break] and what a positive positive impact it has had, and they look forward to coming back,” Smith said.

Downing posted bond on a public intoxication charge, and more charges could be on the way.

“Anyone that was offended that day that wants to file additional charges are welcome to contact our agency. Our doors are always open to that.” said Smith.

The video of the confrontation was posted here. (Warning, explicit language)