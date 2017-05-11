Wake Schools releases 2017-18 track assignments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public School System released track schedules for the 2017-18 school year Thursday afternoon.

You must enter a student’s ID number to gain access to a schedule.

Click here to see track assignments

The schedules were delayed in their release until House Bill 13 was passed.

HB13 dictates class sizes.

Wake Schools said with the legislation in place, principals can now:

  • Number of classrooms needed at each grade level
  • Number of grade levels needed for each track
  • Number of students in each classroom,
  • Staffing of classrooms.

