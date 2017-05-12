3 hurt when delivery truck drives off North Carolina bridge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina bridge and the road below it were closed after a delivery truck crashed through a guard rail.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports three people were injured after a delivery truck drove off a bridge and crashed onto U.S. 52 North around 9 a.m. Friday.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the truck left the road as it crossed the bridge. The passengers were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

John Rhyne, Division 9 maintenance engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said work crews will install a temporary barrier while the bridge rail is removed and will construct a permanent replacement within the upcoming weeks.