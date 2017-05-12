‘Armed and dangerous’ Durham man wanted in connection with nearly 20 break-ins

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted in connection with a rash of home break-ins throughout Durham County is on the run, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Deshawn Neville, 25, may be connected to nearly 20 break-ins since May 1.

Deputies said Neville shot a dog during one of those break-ins on May 5 on Cheek Road in Durham. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into the break-ins shows that thieves have been targeting homes and businesses in the eastern and northern parts of Durham County. Detectives have so far responded to two burglaries at businesses and 16 at homes in the last 12 days.

Authorities have not determined if all of the break-ins are connected, but have said Neville is a suspect.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Durham Police Department, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Orange and Person counties, to recover the stolen items and arrest any suspects.

The break-ins appears to be the same ones that CBS North Carolina’s Derrick Lewis reported on Thursday.

In those break-ins, at least 25 weapons were stolen – mainly rifles – from a home on Lowell Valley Drive in Bahama.

Authorities and neighbors are concerned that those guns are now on the streets of Durham County.

Anyone with information about Neville’s whereabouts or the recent break-ins is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.

Residents can also submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.