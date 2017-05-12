Calf born in North Dakota with two extra limbs

By Published:
Gerald Skalsky holds the 1-day-old calf with an extra pair of legs attached to its neck on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his ranch near Beulah, N.D. . The state veterinarian says the extra legs are likely due to a genetic disorder. ( Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)
Gerald Skalsky holds the 1-day-old calf with an extra pair of legs attached to its neck on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at his ranch near Beulah, N.D. . The state veterinarian says the extra legs are likely due to a genetic disorder. ( Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BEULAH, N.D. (AP) – A calf born seemingly healthy at a North Dakota ranch has an extra set of limbs hanging off its neck.

State Veterinarian Susan Keller tells The Bismarck Tribune that the calf could’ve been born with one of two disorders, polydactyly or polymelia. With polymelia the extra limbs are often smaller or shrunken. Polydactyly is the result of genetic combinations involving recessive genes.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Keller says this type of defect is an “important topic that producers should not be afraid to report to their veterinarian and to all breed associations.”

The calf was born Wednesday at Gerald Skalsky’s ranch south of Beulah. Skalsky says the condition isn’t fatal and he plans to have the extra limbs surgically removed so it doesn’t get caught in a fence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s