Cool with more showers, beautiful for Mother’s Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After storms rolled through Thursday night, the weather will be quieter and much cooler on Friday. Downed trees and powerlines occurred in Durham and Raleigh knocking out power in many areas. The front that brought those storms will settle to our south today, and it will be cloudy with just a chance of a shower on Friday.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Clayton and Smithfield, minor flooding is occurring and will continue into the weekend.

Friday night, a final cold front will move through, and with it there will be a good chance of showers and a possible storm. Severe weather, however is not expected with any storms. That front will push along the coast on Saturday and scattered showers will still be possible. Temperatures will still stay cool on Saturday.

Skies will be sunny for Mother’s Day, on Sunday, as high pressure builds in. A dry and warm weather pattern will set up for next work week. Skies will be mostly sunny from Monday through Thursday, with highs warming back into the upper 80s by Wednesday and into Thursday.

Today will be cloudy and cool with some fog and patchy drizzle possible in the morning. There will be a chance of a passing shower this afternoon. The high will be 64. Winds will be east-northeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers likely and a storm possible. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be variable around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 67. Winds will be north-northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Saturday Night will have clearing skies. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be light and variable.

Sunday, Mother’s Day will be sunny and warmer. The high will be near 80, winds will be west 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 81; after a morning low of 57.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 57.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 62.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 65.

