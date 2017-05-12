Duke’s Frank Jackson to remain in NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke freshman Frank Jackson will sign with an agent and remain in the 2017 NBA Draft, the University announced Friday.

Utah-native Jackson played in 36 games, starting 16 for the Blue Devils.

He averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.9 minutes per contest, according to Duke.

“Frank has a bright future ahead of him,” Krzyzewski said. “His combination of athleticism and fearlessness makes him a special player. The next step for him is continuing to develop so he can maximize his exceptional potential. He’ll always be a member of our brotherhood and we want nothing but the very best for him.”

He was named to the All-ACC Tournament second team.

He scored in double figures 20 times as a freshman.