Fayetteville high schooler behind rock-throwing spree, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville high school student is facing 15 felony charges after being tied to a series of rock-throwing attacks in Cumberland County, deputies said.

Walter Wayne Trogdon, 16, was caught Thursday after a deputy noticed during a traffic stop he matched the description of a man who had attacked a person who was walking along Elliot Farm Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The pedestrian told authorities that a male with slicked-back blond hair wearing a pink shirt and driving a small car yelled and threw rocks at him. The Sheriff’s Office has reported a number of similar attacks over the last two months.

Deputies were able to link Trogdon to 15 rock-throwing attacks, they said. The attacks included incidents in which rocks were thrown at cars and incidents in which rocks were thrown at people.

Trogdon, of Fredonis Drive in Fayetteville is a student at Pine Forest High School. He’s charged with 15 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. His bond is $375,000 secured.

Deputies are still investigating more claims relating to similar attacks.