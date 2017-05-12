High school basketball player dies after collapsing following game

(Source: KRON)

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Students of Homestead High School in Cupertino are mourning their classmate Kimberly Nuestro who passed away on Sunday.

Nuestro, who was a basketball player, collapsed on the court after a game over the weekend. She died later at a hospital. The cause of death is unknown.

All this week, a small memorial will be at the school in her memory. Students will be able to drop off photos, flowers, or cards for her and her family, according to the school.

Nuestro was a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Friends and family asked Curry to sign her basketball shoes to honor her memory.

