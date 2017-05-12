Man charged with murdering NC pregnant mom of 4

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a pregnant mother of four at a Plymouth home.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Robert La’Shaun Holley around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and was placed in the Washington County Detention Center under a $1,500,000 secure bond.

According to the SBI, Kendra Norman, 27, was found fatally shot at the 300 block of E. Fourth Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Norman lived with Rosa Holley, the grandmother to one of her four children. She had another one on the way.

“I was good being a grandmother, having her back,” said Holley. “But you know there’s nothing like your mother and father.”

Holley described Norman as an “outgoing person that truly loved her children.”

Holley said she was inside the home with her husband and Norman when she heard a cry for help and that was the last time she heard Norman’s voice.

“I hear somebody say, ‘Ms. Rose, Ms. Rose,’ after I heard two shots,” Holley said.

The SBI is assisting Plymouth police with a homicide investigation, and the Pitt County Medical Examiners Office has received Norman’s body.