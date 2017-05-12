Man sentenced for groping girl on flight from Texas

PORTLAND, OR (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced an Oregon man to home detention and probation for groping a 13-year-old girl who was traveling alone on a flight from Dallas to Portland last year.

U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman gave Chad Camp credit for the nearly 11 months he has spent in jail since his June arrest. He will be on home confinement for six months while participating in an outpatient treatment program for alcohol dependency and a severe opiate addiction.

In addition to attending treatment, the judge said Camp can leave his suburban Portland home to do “useful activities,” such as looking for work or meeting with his attorney.

“What you won’t be able to do is go out and party with friends,” he said.

Mosman imposed a five-year term of probation, and the 27-year-old Camp must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Camp apologized during the brief hearing at the federal courthouse in Portland.

The victim was not in the courtroom. Her family has filed a $10 million lawsuit against American Airlines. With that matter pending, they did not seek restitution.

Camp pleaded guilty in January to two charges — making an indecent sexual proposal to a minor and assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact of a minor.

FBI agents arrested Camp after the flight landed at Portland International Airport. Authorities said a flight attendant delivering snacks noticed Camp’s hand in the girl’s crotch area and a tear falling down her face.

Camp was returning to Portland after completing a residential treatment for alcohol dependency in Florida. A witness told police Camp had at least four mixed drinks during a layover in Dallas.

Camp acknowledged having a lot of alcohol before sitting next to the girl.