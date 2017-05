DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Durham Friday afternoon.

Police were on scene of the crash that involved five vehicles just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Duke Street and Stadium Drive.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A portion of Duke St. at Stadium Dr. is closed because of a multi-vehicle accident. #Durham pic.twitter.com/9D6nm49wXT — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) May 12, 2017

Durham police advised motorists to avoid the area.