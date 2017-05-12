NC community upset after noose found hanging on playground

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) – Neighbors in one Brunswick County community were upset to find a noose hanging from a structure on a playground Thursday morning.

It happened at the Holden Beach RV Campground in Supply. Jeremy Timco, the owner of the property, said someone was attempting to make a joke by hanging the noose from a structure recently built to host movie screenings for the community.

“Holden Beach RV Campground is a family campground with family values with a great community and family environment,” Timco said. “It’s unfortunate that the act of vandalism doesn’t reflect the great community that we have here. We have identified the guests that had performed the vandalism and rest assured that they are no longer welcome guests at this property.”

A campground resident, Johnny Holden, was happy that a neighbor cut down the noose.

“I wasn’t raised that way and for me to wake up in a place I’m paying for residence and then they have a noose hanging in my backyard, that’s just highly disrespectful,” Holden said. “I just didn’t feel it appropriate, especially in a children’s playground.”

