NC demonstrators lobby Sen. Tillis to call for special prosecutor for Russia investigation



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Demonstrators gathered Friday to try to speak to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis outside a Jesse Helms Center Foundation event in Raleigh.

They want an independent special prosecutor to be assigned to investigate any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. And they want Sens. Tillis and Richard Burr to call for it.

“We need as full and as complete an investigation as possible,” said Phyllis Gould of Apex.

And they believe the senators could help to achieve that. Inside, CBS North Carolina tried to ask Tillis whether he supports a special prosecutor.

He did say this about the firing of James Comey: “It’s not the way I would have done it.”

While the demonstrators did not directly address the senator, they say it’s important to have their voices heard.

“This was a perfect place to let them know how we feel,” said Karen Porter, of Orange County.

“We have to have an independent commission, an independent prosecutor, so that whatever the outcome of this investigation, the majority of the American people will believe it and will be solidly behind it. We’re so divided right now, this has a risk of splitting us even further,” said Jim Foster of Chatham County.

Demonstrators say they hope that message resonates with the senators and they take it with them back to Washington.