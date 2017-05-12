Raleigh motel robbery suspect slain in Florida, deputy and K9 wounded

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a man was shot and killed after two separate shootouts with South Florida deputies.

The Palm Beach Post reports that 46-year-old Phillip O’Shea died Friday evening. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says O’Shea had an extensive criminal history and was wanted in Raleigh, North Carolina, in connection with a May 2 motel robbery.

Bradshaw says three deputies fired on O’Shea during a confrontation Friday evening in Jupiter. No deputies were injured, but a K9 officer named Kasper was shot. Bradshaw says the dog is expected to survive.

“PBSO K9 Kasper took a bullet that was meant for his K9 Partner. He is currently recovering and in stable condition,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Authorities say O’Shea was involved in a shootout Friday morning in suburban West Palm Beach where one deputy was injured while diving for cover. That officer has already been released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

State law enforcement agents will investigate the shooting.