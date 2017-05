MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International Airport is expecting heavy traffic this weekend all thanks to graduations and Mother’s Day.

147,000 people expected through RDU today thru Monday. 1.) Arrive 2 hrs before departure & use our cell lot to wait for arriving passengers. pic.twitter.com/8OH9cBg6S4 — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) May 12, 2017

The Airport stressed to arrive early for your flight if you’re departing.

A totla of 147,000 people are expected to travel through RDU Friday through Monday.

N.C. State, UNC and NCCU all have graduations this weekend.