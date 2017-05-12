Wake County high-speed police pursuit ends when motorcyclist crashes on US-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A police pursuit in Wake County ended after approximately 20 minutes when the subject of the chase, a motorcyclist, crashed while exiting U.S. Route 64, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers gave chase after a motorcyclist was clocked traveling in excess of 100 mph around 7:15 a.m. on N.C. Highway 540, officials said. As troopers attempted to pull the motorcyclist over, the driver exited onto U.S. 64, then continued traveling on U.S. 64 eastbound until they crashed while exiting off on Lizard Lick Road, according to authorities.

The pursuit lasted 21 minutes, officials said. The chase began at 7:16 a.m. and ended at 7:37 a.m.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash and is currently in custody. Authorities said they’re unsure at this time the extent of the injuries. Troopers also could not say whether the suspect is a male or female.

No one else was injured during the chase and crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.