Kona Ice trailer stolen from Wake Forest business

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are on the lookout for a very unique trailer.

The trailer, which was stolen from a Wake Forest business Friday night, belongs to the Kona Ice company and is used to serve flavored ice.

The trailer, a colorful, common sight in Wake Forest neighborhoods, was fully stocked with ice flavoring and other items when it was swiped sometime after 10 p.m.

Kona Ice of Raleigh has four trucks in addition to the trailer, which is valued at about $40,000, said Carina Veverka, owner of the Raleigh location and several other locations.

After contacting Wake Forest police, the Kona Ice owners took to Facebook to let people know the highly visible trailer is missing.

The company posted surveillance images on Facebook of a car and someone near their business at 4154 Shearon Farms Avenue on Friday night.

The trailer was purchased in 2014 by the company, which has been in business in the Raleigh area since 2010.

Police in Wake Forest have issued a “be on the lookout” for the trailer and asks that anyone who sees it call their local police department.