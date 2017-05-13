Man found shot to death in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 900 block of West Main Street early Saturday morning.

Officers were responding to reports of gunshots heard in the area around 2:15 a.m., when they found the man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.