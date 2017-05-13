Man shot in building that houses NC snake exhibit

By Published: Updated:
The scene Saturday afternoon at the Cape Fear Serpentarium, which is a place where snakes and sometimes other reptiles are kept for display or study.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Units responded to the area above the Cape Fear Serpentarium where a male subject was shot Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A GALLERY OF SNAKES COMMONLY FOUND IN NC.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW A GALLERY OF SNAKES COMMONLY FOUND IN NC.
According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the male was shot in a domestic incident.

The extent of the subject’s injuries are unknown at this time and it is unknown how the incident occurred.

WECT is working to get more details and has a crew on the way to the scene.

Check this story later for updates.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s