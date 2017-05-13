Man shot in building that houses NC snake exhibit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Units responded to the area above the Cape Fear Serpentarium where a male subject was shot Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the male was shot in a domestic incident.

The extent of the subject’s injuries are unknown at this time and it is unknown how the incident occurred.

