NC teen charged in high school bomb threat

Published:
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — New Hanover County detectives have made an arrest in a case related to the bomb threat against Hoggard High School on May 5.

Amy Janae Reed, 19, was arrested in the 100 block of Spring Avenue and charged with one count of making a false bomb report as to a public building.

She was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $2,500 bond.

Detectives said in a release they continue to work multiple other cases related to a string of bomb threats in recent days.

