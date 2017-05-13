NC thieves haul off entire ATM after pulling doors off store front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Burglars used a vehicle to pull down the front doors of a northeast Charlotte convenience store Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the Speedway convenience store on University City Boulevard.

Police said multiple people attached a vehicle chain to the front doors of the store and then pulled them down using their vehicle. The burglars then stole an ATM that was located inside the store, according to police.

Officers said the burglars were able to load the ATM into their vehicle and then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

CMPD said they are unsure of the amount of money the burglars were able to escape with.

WBTV had a crew on scene who saw shattered glass on the ground from the broken doors.

No suspect information has been released by police.

