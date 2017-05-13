North Korea fires missile from test site, U.S. officials confirm

SEOUL, South Korea (CBS News) — North Korea launched a missile from a test facility near the country’s west coast early Sunday morning, U.S. officials tell CBS News national security correspondent David Martin.

The launch came just days after South Koreans went to the polls to elect a new president.

Reuters earlier reported the firing of unidentified projectile, citing a South Korean military official. The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the object appeared to be a ballistic missile.

U.S. officials said they were still assessing whether the launch was successful and trying to determine what kind of missile was tested.

Although the type of missile is not known, the U.S. had been expecting the North to fire a KN-17 medium-range ballistic missile.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office on Wednesday following his victory in Tuesday’s closely watched presidential election. Moon, the country’s first liberal leader in a decade, said he would be open to visiting the rival North.

“I will quickly move to solve the crisis in national security. I am willing to go anywhere for the peace of the Korean Peninsula — if needed, I will fly immediately to Washington. I will go to Beijing and I will go to Tokyo. If the conditions shape up, I will go to Pyongyang,” Moon said in his first address to the country’s National Assembly.