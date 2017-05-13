Sunny, dry and warmer for Mother’s Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a cool and cloudy start to the weekend, sunshine and warmer temperatures return on Sunday.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 66 and the Sandhills warmed to 73.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Smithfield. Minor flooding is occurring and will continue to do so over the next few days.

Skies will be sunny for Mother’s Day on Sunday, as high pressure builds in from the west. A dry and warm weather pattern will set up for the week ahead as that high pressure system gradually pushes offshore, ushering in warm air from the south and southwest. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny from Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Tuesday before warming to near 90 Wednesday through Friday.

Overnight will have clearing skies. The overnight low will be 53. Winds will be out of the north around 5 mph.

Sunday, Mother’s Day will be sunny, breezy and warmer. The high will be near 81, winds will be west 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph.

Monday will be sunny and even warmer. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 59.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 59.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 64.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as the warmth continues. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 65.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 67.

Next Saturday will feature a chance of a shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy skies. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9