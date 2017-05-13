Wounded veteran’s family given keys to Fuquay-Varina home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina community came out to support a U.S. Marine recon sergeant on Saturday.

Sgt. Brandon Temple served in numerous deployments overseas where he suffered several injuries and later received the Purple Heart.

On Saturday, his family was honored with a new home.

The keys of the house were delivered via a parachutist.

The Temple family says they are thankful to start a new chapter.

“To know that we have the keys to this house. There is no feeling. There are no words to describe how I feel right now,” Temple said.

Temple was injured during a deployment when his vehicle hit and IED. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and had cuts to his head, face and body.

The ceremony is the 15th installment of Operation Coming Home, an initiative that provides a new home to wounded military veterans and their families.

The home was from Royal Oaks Homes and is in the Sonoma Springs development.

