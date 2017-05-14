10-year-old girl struck by bullet while sleeping, Durham police say

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old girl was injured when a bullet came through the ceiling and struck her as she slept in a bed early Sunday, Durham police said.

Police responded to the shooting call around 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

The child was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The bullet came through the ceiling from a second-floor apartment above where the girl was sleeping.

No one was in the apartment where police believed the bullet came from when officers searched it.

No suspects are in custody at this time and police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Scozzafava at (919) 560-4583 extension 29357 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

