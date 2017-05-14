4 nabbed in NC cockfighting bust, 15 dead chickens found, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Multiple men were arrested Saturday in connection to a cockfighting ring that was taking place at a Rowan County home, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 9-1-1 received several anonymous calls of chicken fighting occurring at a home in the 600 block of Geneva Drive in Rockwell.

Upon arrival, deputies saw 15 to 20 men flee from the rear side of the home and run into nearby woods, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they saw several dead chickens lying around and numerous live chickens in cages.

The Rowan County Animal Control assisted deputies by collecting nearly 30 live chickens that had been either tied up or in cages near the fighting ring, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Animal Control collected nearly 15 dead chickens that were found near the fighting ring.

The sheriff’s office said they collected razor spurs that are were put on the chickens during fights.

Four men, Victor Manuel Garcia, 37, Manuel Villa Ocampo, 36, Marcial Clemente Rodriguez, 35, and Rogelio Leonardo Calderas, 44. were all arrested and charged with felony cockfighting.

Garcia, Ocampo, Rodriguez and Calderas were each placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $1,500 secured bond.

All of the men are expected to have their first court appearance Monday.

A man was killed in Stanly County in February after an argument over a cockfight, according to officials.

In November 2016, five men were arrested in Lenoir County when authorities raided a suspected cockfighting ring.

