Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on birthday cake

NEW YORK (AP/CBS Newspath) — A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday in Nevada were crushed when JetBlue Airways kicked them off the plane for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin.

Cameron Burke tells the Daily News they were flying out of Kennedy Airport May 3 when he was asked to remove the cake, which he did.

He said another attendant berated him, telling them to leave the plane after he questioned whether the attendant had been drinking.

“We were just so happy. Couldn’t wait to get to Las Vegas, and all of a sudden this occurred, and my two children are screaming, crying. They’re confused not knowing what’s going on – they were traumatized,” says Minta Burke.

JetBlue said Sunday the cake and other items were stowed in a bin reserved for safety and emergency equipment and the family refused multiple requests to remove them.

The airline said the family cursed and yelled at the crew.

“The passengers were very understanding. They knew that this was a strange situation,” Cameron Burke said.

“It’s just crazy. I’m surprised. I’m surprised. I thought highly of JetBlue before,” adds Minta.

Cameron says he never cursed or raised his voice. He says at no point was his family told why they were being kicked off the plane.

In fact, they were immediately refunded at the terminal, no questions asked, so they say it all doesn’t seem to add up.

Police were called and the captain determined they would not be allowed to fly.