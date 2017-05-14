Man found dead in front yard of Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Officers responded to a report of a deceased man in the front yard of a home just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police say a person in the area discovered the man lying in a yard in the 500 block of Adam Street.

Emergency officials responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The man’s death remains under investigation and his name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.