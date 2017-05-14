Man shot, killed inside his car in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – Police say Brandon Jones was shot and killed while sitting inside his car early Sunday morning in Goldsboro.

Patrol officers were in the area of Elm Street and Creech Street around 12:15 a.m. when they heard gunshots, according to police.

While trying to locate where the shots were fired from, dispatch advised the officers of reports of gunshots heard in the 1000 block of Norman Street.

Officers responded to that location and found Jones inside his car, which was parked in the yard of a home on Norman Street. Jones was suffering a gunshot wound and died before EMS arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.