NC pair nabbed with 100+ pounds of marijuana in bust on I-77, deputies say

By Published: Updated:
Miguel Angel Nieto (left) and Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz in photos from the York County Jail.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Investigators seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a rush-hour drug bust on an interstate highway in South Carolina.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that York County authorities working with federal drug agents stopped two cars late Friday afternoon at an Interstate 77 exit at the edge of Rock Hill.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit, said a drug dog alerted investigators who found the marijuana that’s worth at least $100,000.

Jail records show that Miguel Angel Nieto, 27, and Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz, 25, are each being held on a charge of trafficking marijuana. Jail records say both are from Charlotte, North Carolina.

A public information officer for the sheriff didn’t immediately respond to an email Saturday asking if the men have lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s