NC snake exhibit owner shot and killed by wife, police say

The owner of the Cape Fear Serpentarium was shot and killed in a residence above the museum Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Larry Dean Ripa, 60, was shot in a domestic incident.

Police responded to the residence at 20 Orange Street, around 2:25 p.m., where they found him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died at the scene.

Police have now charged Ripa’s wife, Regina Ripa, 40, with her husband’s murder.

Regina Ripa is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Two weddings were taking place Saturday as detectives canvassed the crime scene.

Spencer McGill, the groom of a wedding happening on South Front Street Saturday thinks it’s odd that the incident happened in the middle of the day.

“It’s intense yeah. It’s definitely crazy that happened in the middle of the day, middle of downtown, busy people walking everywhere,” McGill said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.