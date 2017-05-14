NC teen welcomed home 3 months after collapsing on softball field

NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) — After three long months in the hospital, Columbus County student Victoria Harrelson was finally able to go home after being hospitalized after collapsing on a softball field back in February.

A GoFundMe page started for Victoria after the incident says that she has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it hard for the heart to pump blood.

The page, run by Victoria’s older sister also says that the disease often goes undiagnosed and the first symptom is usually sudden cardiac arrest, which is what Victoria endured.

A Facebook post from one of Victoria’s Facebook friends says Victoria “still has a lot of therapy but she is walking, talking, eating, etc. on her own.”

Another Facebook post from Victoria’s older sister back in April, shows Victoria on her road to recovery walking down the hospital hallways.

A welcome home party was held for Victoria at Nakina Middle school on Saturday.