Search underway for missing NC high school student

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing high school student from Lincolnton.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Evan Addison Rhodes was last seen in the area of the Sam’s Mart in Denver on Highway 16 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies said Rhodes was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. The pants have a white stripe down the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

Rhodes is described to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Rhodes’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.