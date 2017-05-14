Some moms have special Mother’s Day in Fayetteville hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) –It was a special Mother’s Day in Fayetteville after more than four babies were born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Sunday.

Ella Caraballo was born at 1:24 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

“We thought maybe she’d be born on Mother’s Day, but we just kinda joked about it, this is obviously better than anything, I’ve never had a Mother’s Day,” said Melanie Lofton, Ella’s Mother said.

Lofton calls baby Ella a “lucky gift.” The first time mom was in labor for nearly 24 hours.

Both mom and dad are independent contractors and now anticipate many more special memories.

“My sisters have kids, I have a little boy already, I just think this is amazing to share this with her,” said Jason Caraballo, Ella’s Father said.

Also, Austin Ryan Spencer arrived at 9:13 Sunday morning, weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

“We’re so in love to have a baby on Mother’s Day, it’s just amazing,” Sarah Spencer, Austin’s Mother said.

Baby Austin has a brother and sister at home waiting to meet him.

Austin’s father held music close to his wife’s belly over the last several months. He hopes he’ll become a music lower. Dad calls the birth of his son a “miracle”.

“I had Addison’s Disease and you never know when you can be struck by something like that or have that passed on to your child,” Timothy Spencer said.

Both babies and moms are doing well and expect to go home in the next few days.