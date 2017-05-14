Teen girl missing from Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl is missing from Chapel Hill, police say.

Authorities said Saturday that they were seeking the public’s help finding Nyanna Arie Austin, 16.

Austin was last seen Friday in the area of The Phoenix Academy in Chapel Hill.

When she vanished, Austin was wearing a pink hat, black long sleeve shirt, a navy blue windbreaker with Carolina blue stripe, light blue jeans and black Adidas shoes.

She was also carrying a black backpack with red print on it.

If you have information concerning the whereabouts of Austin please call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or contact Orange County Communications by calling 911 or 919-732-5063 immediately.

