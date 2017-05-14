Turning up the heat this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was sunny, warm and gorgeous across central North Carolina for Mother’s Day.

The high temperature in the Triangle reached 81 and the Sandhills warmed to 85.

A River Flood Warning continues on the Neuse River at Smithfield. Minor flooding is occurring and will continue to do so over the next few days.

A dry and warm weather pattern will set up for the week ahead as a high-pressure system builds into the area Monday and Tuesday, then gradually pushes offshore, ushering in warm air from the south and southwest. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny from Monday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Tuesday before warming to near 90 Wednesday through Friday.

A few clouds will build into the area on Friday. Next weekend looks warm with highs in the 80s and a small chance of a shower or storm.

Overnight will be clear and mild. The overnight low will be 59. Winds will be out of the west around 7 mph.

Monday will be sunny and warmer. The high will be 83. Winds will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 56.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 64.

Thursday will be mostly sunny as the warmth continues. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 67.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 69.

Saturday will feature a chance of a shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy skies. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of a shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

