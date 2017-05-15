2 dead in Clinton mobile home fire

By Published:

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people died when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning in Clinton, police said.

Emergency crews responded to 26 RA Lane in Clinton around 3 a.m. where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found two bodies inside the residence.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officials identified the bodies as being James Willis Hollingsworth, 68, and Gwendolyn Taylor Jones, 58, both of 26 RA Lane.

Officials do not suspect foul play and arson is not believed to be the cause of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire Departments from Clinton, Turkey, Taylor’s Bridge and Herring were on scene along with Sampson County EMS and deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The SBI and Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office are helping with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s