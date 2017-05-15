2 dead in Clinton mobile home fire

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people died when a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning in Clinton, police said.

Emergency crews responded to 26 RA Lane in Clinton around 3 a.m. where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found two bodies inside the residence.

Officials identified the bodies as being James Willis Hollingsworth, 68, and Gwendolyn Taylor Jones, 58, both of 26 RA Lane.

Officials do not suspect foul play and arson is not believed to be the cause of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

Fire Departments from Clinton, Turkey, Taylor’s Bridge and Herring were on scene along with Sampson County EMS and deputies from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The SBI and Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office are helping with the investigation.