Boy shot in elementary school after gun falls out of backpack

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – A seven-year-old student who attends Moss Bluff Elementary School is recovering at a Lafayette hospital after he was shot at school earlier Monday morning.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said a first grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

“The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up. The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student,” Mancuso said.

The injured student was taken to a Lafayette hospital where he is currently in surgery. Manusco told KLFY-TV that the child was in critical condition.

The boy was transported to a pediatric intensive care unit for monitoring, medical officials told KLFY.

Two general trauma surgeons, one cardiovascular surgeon, and one general surgery resident operated on the child, who is now out of surgery.

Mancuso said neither the student who brought the gun nor the student who accidentally fired the gun will be held responsible for the accident because of their age.

The incident was isolated to one classroom and no other children were in danger, Mancuso said. The school was on lockdown earlier as a precaution but it has since been lifted.

When the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office finishes their investigation, the results will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed against the gun owner.